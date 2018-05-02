CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, long beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Long Beach – the city by the sea, a tourist destination with majestic views – is in a fiscal mess.

Residents there are demanding to know where their money went.

“I think it’s a corrupt situation,” said Long Beach resident Abbe Sentnor. “They think it’s Beverly Hills over here.”

Long Beach was devastated in Superstorm Sandy, which destroyed the boardwalk. It has taken years, but the city, which has its own police, fire and recreation departments came back stronger than ever. Downtown Long Beach is bustling, and the city reported a $9 million surplus last year.

So why is it now broke?

Residents just learned the city has a more than $2 million budget gap after the city council voted down bond borrowing.

“The residents are asking where did all the money go?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked Acting City Manager Michel Tangney.

“That is a very good question,” he said.

Tangney attributes the fiscal woes to workers’ pensions. Projected revenue from building permits didn’t work out.

“Really overestimated revenues and underestimated expenses,” Tangney said.

So the hard choices are these: A 12.3 percent tax increase, about $400 per household or cuts in essential services.

Bus service is already scaled back.

Many young couples thriving in Long Beach are now worried.

“We have a unique set of problems, and I don’t know if we are doing a great job of handling them,” said resident Adam Johnson.

“I think the state comptroller needs to come in and do a forensic audit to determine where all the money has gone and actually pay attention to these payouts,” said Nassau County Legislator Denise Ford.

Ford wants the D.A. to look into what she calls a lack of paperwork for 57 employees who retired from or left their city jobs and are being financially compensated.

City council members will hold another budget hearing and then vote on May 16th. The vote will possibly raise taxes as much 12.5 percent next year. That would amount to about $400 per household.

Other moves under consideration: Curtailing services, or possibly commencing layoffs, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch