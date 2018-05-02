NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Maybe there’s a bug going around the pitching staffs of both New York baseball clubs.

Ace Jacob deGrom exited the Mets’ Wednesday night game against the Atlanta Braves after hyperextending his right elbow.

The righty appeared to be in a groove before getting the hook, breezing through four innings on only 46 pitches.

DeGrom struck out the side in the third inning and fanned six batters in total before he appeared to hurt himself during an at bat in the bottom of the third inning.

Reliever Paul Sewald came in to relieve the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year.

The injury came just hours after the crosstown Yankees placed lefty Jordan Montgomery on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

Montgomery is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury, but manager Aaron Boone says there’s nothing to suggest he’ll require season ending Tommy John surgery.

The severity of deGrom’s injury wasn’t immediately known.

DeGrom has thrown 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings and seemed in control against the Braves, striking out four straight at one point and lowering his ERA to 1.87. He showed no apparent signs of injury in the fourth, when he worked smoothly through the heart of Atlanta’s order.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)