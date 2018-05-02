CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:injuryreport, Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Maybe there’s a bug going around the pitching staffs of both New York baseball clubs.

Ace Jacob deGrom exited the Mets’ Wednesday night game against the Atlanta Braves after hyperextending his right elbow.

gettyimages 953968422 Mets Jacob DeGrom Leaves Game With Elbow Injury In 4th Inning

Jacob deGrom walks back to the dugout after he made the out at first to end the second inning against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The righty appeared to be in a groove before getting the hook, breezing through four innings on only 46 pitches.

DeGrom struck out the side in the third inning and fanned six batters in total before he appeared to hurt himself during an at bat in the bottom of the third inning.

Reliever Paul Sewald came in to relieve the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year.

The injury came just hours after the crosstown Yankees placed lefty Jordan Montgomery on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

Montgomery is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury, but manager Aaron Boone says there’s nothing to suggest he’ll require season ending Tommy John surgery.

The severity of deGrom’s injury wasn’t immediately known.

DeGrom has thrown 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings and seemed in control against the Braves, striking out four straight at one point and lowering his ERA to 1.87. He showed no apparent signs of injury in the fourth, when he worked smoothly through the heart of Atlanta’s order.

