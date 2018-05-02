Comments
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Air National Guard plane has crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, the U.S. Air Force says.
Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police tell her two people have been killed.
The Air Force said the C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.
CBS News affiliate WTOC-TV reports the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
A firefighters union tweeted a photo of the fiery scene.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport posted on Twitter saying that some commercial flights have been affected by the crash.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)