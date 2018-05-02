SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Air National Guard plane has crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, the U.S. Air Force says.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police tell her two people have been killed.

The Air Force said the C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

CBS News affiliate WTOC-TV reports the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

DEVELOPING: A military plane has crashed in Savannah, Georgia; emergency crews are responding https://t.co/RpFe1tGlEK pic.twitter.com/RMFMquHv8M — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2018

A firefighters union tweeted a photo of the fiery scene.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport posted on Twitter saying that some commercial flights have been affected by the crash.

Some flights are beginning to be impacted due to an aircraft incident off property. Customers should check with their airline prior to clearing security. — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) May 2, 2018

