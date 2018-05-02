CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City artist makes miniature replicas of dogs so true to life, some mistake them for the real thing.

They’re quite the conversation starters and they’re crafted by hand on the Upper West Side by Linda Facci, the dog felterer.

“People love their pets and especially their dogs,” she told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

It all starts with a dust bunny of wool and four to eight hours later, her product is finished. She focuses on the face first, especially the fur features around the eyes.

“I really look at the details,” Facci said. “A little white near the nose, a little brown spot here.”

She constantly compares her progress to photos of the pooch, sticking and stabbing at wool to refine its features.

“I’ve done this in the park at times and people think I’m doing voodoo,” she said.

Facci says she’s self taught and sold her first mini felt replica three years ago. Now there’s a waiting list of 18 months to get your paws on one of her pieces of art.

Orders come in from around globe. Some folks wish to memorialize their pets while others want a version of their furry friend to take on the road.

“A lot of people think he’s a real dog. Everybody smiles and want to touch him,” said Charley Swan, who waited just three months to get her mini Fez. “Pure happiness. He looked so much like real Fezzick.”

Real Fezzick is a 105-pound Akita who Swan Instagrams in front of street art near her home in California. He doesn’t travel well, but mini Fez does.

“He’s been to six different countries and several cities in the United States,” said Swan.

Swan says despite his small stature, the little guy spreads great joy.

“Isn’t he amazing? It’s a miniature version of my real dog,” she said.

“I get the best notes. ‘You have such a skill, you’re making people happy, you make people smile,'” said Facci.

Each mini starts at $400.

