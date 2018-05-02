NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the second time in less than a week, a handcuffed prisoner managed to slither away from custody in New York City.

This time, it took less than an hour to track the escapee down.

Officials say he managed to slip away inside 222 East 24th St. in Kips Bay just before 4:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old prisoner, initially arrested by the NYPD’s Drug Enforcement Task Force for cocaine and heroin possession, was found inside a parking garage in the same building and taken back into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration after roughly 45 minutes.

It wasn’t immediately known how he managed to get away.

Last Friday, 27-year-old Kevin Taylor escaped from Saint Barnabas Hospital in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The search came to an end Friday night at a home in the North Bronx thanks to a tip to police.

Both incidents remain under investigation.