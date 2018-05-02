NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding three men who tackled a teenager in Queens and stole the shoes off his feet.

It happened Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. on Quince Avenue between Bowne Street and Parson Boulevard in Flushing.

Surveillance video shows the trio pull up in a white, four-door sedan while the victim is standing on the street using his phone.

The suspects can be seen hopping out of the car and approaching the victim. One of them grabs the victim from behind before knocking him to the ground.

The robbers stole the sneakers off his feet and the victim’s wallet with $10 and a debit card.

They then drove off in the sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.