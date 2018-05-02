NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Southwest Airlines jet headed for Newark made an emergency landing in Cleveland Wednesday.

One of the plane’s exterior windows was broken. The interior window was still intact. The crew never declared an emergency in the plane and the cabin did not depressurize.

Investigators say the window of Flight 957 broke as the plane was traveling from Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The plane landed safely.

The FAA is investigating what went wrong.

Last month, an engine blew out on a Southwest Airlines jet, killing one passenger. Just yesterday, President Donald Trump praised the crew that landed that plane at an event in the White House.