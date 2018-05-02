NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People are out enjoying the warm weather as temperatures should rise well into the 80s in many places Wednesday.

An air quality alert is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., urging people to be careful not to overextend themselves in the heat.

Many were out in Central Park early Wednesday morning before the big warm-up in the afternoon.



“I think it’s lovely for people who like weather in the high 80s,” one man told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “I’d like to go back to Iceland.”

“It’s just nice not being cold,” another man said. “And you actually go faster on a bike in warm weather, so it’s all good.”

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Thursday. To see the full forecast, click here.