CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Health, Local TV, Medicine, Stress, Talkers, therapy dog

CBS Local – It’s easy to ask a person if they like their job or not, but what about our pets? A new study is shedding new light on how service dogs feel about their work and the news is apparently very positive.

The Details:

  • A study finds that therapy dogs are not stressed by their work and enjoy it
  • 26 service dogs were studied at work and at home to measure their stress levels
  • A stress hormone called cortisol is produced when experiencing both “good” and “bad” stress

A new study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science has found that therapy dogs are not “stressed” by their work with patients and actually seem to enjoy the activity in many cases. Over two dozen helper animals were studied to see how they behave when taken to see new patients compared to their stress levels at home.

“What made this study unique was that it was multisite—it took place in five different hospitals across the country—and the fact that we visited over a hundred patients and 26 dogs participated, making it the largest of its kind in this field,” study lead author Amy McCullough said, via National Geographic. The scientists measured a hormone known as cortisol, which is produced in a dog’s saliva when they experience both “good” and “bad” stress.

“Let’s say we have a dog that loves to play ball—when the ball comes out and the dog starts chasing the ball, that would elevate the dog’s cortisol levels as well,” McCullough added. After observing a number of different dog behaviors, researchers found that each dog’s cortisol levels stayed the same regardless of being in their work or home environment.

The study added that some activities made the therapy dogs happier in the workplace than others. McCullough explains that patients who engage in fun activities, like playing with a toy, will help the dog relieve more stress than a tedious activity such as brushing the animal. “This is good information for handlers—they can lean toward the activities that they think their dog would enjoy.”

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch