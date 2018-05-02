CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:LaGuardia Airport, Local TV, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A traveler triggered a lockdown at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday when he took off after Transportation Security Administration agents wanted to get a second look at his luggage.

Video posted to social media shows the crowd of people standing around as Terminal C went into lockdown.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS2 the traveler in question was behind a temporary terminal standstill, apparently selected for a secondary TSA screening to have his bag searched by hand.

Instead, he grabbed his bag and took off.

“I couldn’t know what was in that person’s mind but it’s just inconvenient for everyone involved,” Connecticut resident Ron Rudolph said.

“Well I think they have enough security that somebody should have caught him,” traveler Pat Arra said.

Arra arrived from Kansas City earlier than scheduled, but says something held her plane on the tarmac for at least 30 minutes around the time of the lockdown.

Authorities released very few details regarding what happened, but the airport tweeted shortly after the incident that normal operations had resumed “after a minor incident at a checkpoint.”

The TSA did not respond to CBS2’s request for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch