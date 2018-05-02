CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump made his first visit to the State Department Wednesday to attend the ceremonial swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, the former CIA director, replaced Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon executive fired unceremoniously by Trump in March after months of personality and policy clashes.

Pompeo was confirmed last Thursday and was officially sworn-in hours later by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito before he embarked on his first foreign trip as secretary, visiting Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan.

As the country’s top diplomat, Pompeo vowed to help the State Department “get our swagger back.”

Trump avoided the State Department during Tillerson’s rocky tenure, and has been slow to fill a slew of top diplomatic postings.

