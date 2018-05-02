WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump made his first visit to the State Department Wednesday to attend the ceremonial swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, the former CIA director, replaced Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon executive fired unceremoniously by Trump in March after months of personality and policy clashes.

Pompeo was confirmed last Thursday and was officially sworn-in hours later by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito before he embarked on his first foreign trip as secretary, visiting Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan.

As the country’s top diplomat, Pompeo vowed to help the State Department “get our swagger back.”

Trump avoided the State Department during Tillerson’s rocky tenure, and has been slow to fill a slew of top diplomatic postings.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)