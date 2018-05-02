CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – United Airlines says it will resume shipping pets as cargo in July but will ban certain animals that face bigger health risks during flights.

The airline said Tuesday it will only accept dogs and cats but will ban 25 breeds, including pit bulls, boxers, bulldogs, pugs and Persian cats.

The changes will not affect pets in the cabin.

United suspended its pet-shipping operation in March after a French bulldog died after a flight attendant told its owner to put its carrier in an overhead bin and several other dogs were put on wrong flights.

More: Owners Of Dog That Died On United Flight Speak Out

In 2017, 18 animals died on United flights – three-fourths of all such deaths on U.S. airlines.

“Throughout the remainder of the year, United and American Humane will continue to make enhancements as needed to further improve the safety and care of animal transportation,” the airline said in a statement.

For more information, click here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

