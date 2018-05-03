By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Hot and slightly more humid conditions are the main story this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, too, with highs nearing the record of 90°. Stay cool!

A passing shower/storm is possible into the evening and overnight, but mainly north of the city. Outside of that, expect another balmy one with temps only falling into the low 70s or so.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid again with isolated thunderstorms later in the day. Expect only slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s.

As for Saturday, expect less humid conditions with just a slight chance of showers to our south. Highs that day will be a little closer to normal in the low to mid 70s.