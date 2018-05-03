CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:AirBnB, Local TV, Scott Stringer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)According a report by the city’s comptroller office, New Yorkers are losing $616 million due to higher rents driven by Airbnb rentals.

Renters in the neighborhoods of Murray Hill, Gramercy, Stuyvesant Town, Williamsburg, and Greenpoint “pay an average of more than $100 per month in additional rent due to Airbnb listings,” according to a report by Comptroller Scott Stringer.

New Yorkers who do not occupy an apartment on a short-term basis take those units off the rental market, shortening supply.

According to Stringer, the Airbnb impact from 2009 to 2016, showing for every 1 percent of a neighborhood listed on sharing by the company, the price of rent goes up 1.58 percent.

The calculated $616 million figure accounts for rents in New York City for just 2016 alone.

Specific increases by borough were:

* BROOKLYN: Up by 35% ($340 per month)
* QUEENS: Up by 22% ($242 per month)
* THE BRONX: Up by 21% ($171 per month)
* MANHATTAN: Up by 19% ($276 per month)
* STATEN ISLAND: Up by 14% ($129 per month)

A previous study by researchers at McGill University in Montreal found that the home-sharing company is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability due to so-called “ghost units” not made available to residents of New York City.

“For years, New Yorkers have felt the burden of rents that go nowhere but up, and Airbnb is one reason why,” said Stringer. “From Bushwick to Chinatown and in so many neighborhoods in-between, affordable apartments that should be available to rent never hit the market, because they are making a profit for Airbnb.”

According to Bloomberg news, Airbnb Inc. disputed the study’s findings, calling them “wrong on the facts” and containing “substantive issues with the methodology.”

About half the Airbnb listings were found to be from units in Manhattan, especially in Midtown and lower Manhattan neighborhoods such as Chelsea, Greenwich Village and Soho. The next most popular listing spot was Brooklyn, with about 35 percent of NYC Airbnb listings.

Last year, Airbnb hosts claimed the city was colluding with opposition groups to spy on their properties using “undercover renters” using the service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch