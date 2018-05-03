WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a long walk to the water, but beginning this summer, some beach-goers will be allowed to park right on the sand.

A new tunnel was built under the boardwalk at Baker Avenue to give cars access in Wildwood, New Jersey.

It will cost $10 dollars a day to park, but only 4-wheel- and all-wheel drive vehicles will be allowed.

“It’s an empty space, the city needs the revenue and it helps bring additional people to the community because they are closer to the water,” said Mayor Ernie Troiano.

One local business owner says the extra money should be used to fix the crumbling boardwalk.