NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man walking two small dogs and carrying a baseball bat attacked another man in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of River Street and North 3rd Street in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 58-year-old man and started swinging the bat. When the man ran away, police said the suspect chased after him, knocked him to the ground and then hit him several times with the bat.

The victim was treated for cuts and bruises at the scene by EMS. Police said the men did not know each other and call it a random attack.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35, about 200 pounds and said he was wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket with a design on its back, gray and white camouflage pants and gray sneakers. He was also seen walking with two small black dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.