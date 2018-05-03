CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man walking two small dogs and carrying a baseball bat attacked another man in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of River Street and North 3rd Street in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 58-year-old man and started swinging the bat. When the man ran away, police said the suspect chased after him, knocked him to the ground and then hit him several times with the bat.

The victim was treated for cuts and bruises at the scene by EMS. Police said the men did not know each other and call it a random attack.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35, about 200 pounds and said he was wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket with a design on its back, gray and white camouflage pants and gray sneakers. He was also seen walking with two small black dogs.

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say is wanted for beating a man with a baseball bat on May 2, 2018 credit: CBS2)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

