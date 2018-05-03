NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are investigating after five men were shot, one fatally, overnight.

It happened just before midnight on Bristol Street. Police said officers responding to 911 call of multiple people shot found the victims with various gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach and later died at the hospital, police said. A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head. Two other 21-year-olds and a 20-year-old man were also shot and are in stable condition.

Police are now searching for suspects, who they said sped away from the scene in a dark blue SUV.