NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) – Twenty-seven additional women are now accusing former “CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The report alleges that CBS management was warned about Rose’s alleged behavior on three separate occasions over the years, including as far back as 1986.

CBS fired Rose in November. His program on PBS was cancelled after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

The accusers include 14 CBS News employees and 13 women who worked with him at other jobs. The report details allegations of groping, exposing himself, and lewd comments.

In a statement, CBS News President David Rhodes said: “Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work. Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior. That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described.  We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process.”

In a statement, Rose responded to the new allegations in the Post’s story: “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”

“I hav a very bad case of deja vu, I have to say. I feel sick to my stomach. I don’t know what to say about this,” said Gayle King, who co-hosted CBS This Morning with Rose. “When the story first broke, I said Charlie was my friend. I still consider him a friend, I know that’s probably not the politically correct thing to say at this moment, but I don’t believe in abandoning friends when they’re down. That said, this is very troubling, very disturbing and you can’t discount what these women are saying.”

“I don’t know what more we can do with Charlie Rose except a public flogging. He’s gone. He’s not coming back to CBS News,” she added.

