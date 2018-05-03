NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the parents of a 2-year-old girl found wandering a Harlem street.

Police received a call at around 11 a.m. after a resident found the child on the steps leading to the basement of 272 West 132nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The child was dressed and in good health.

They child is too young to communicate with police, who are asking if anybody recognizes her.

The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital.

The Administration for Children’s Services has been notified and will be taking custody of the child until her parents are found.