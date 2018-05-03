NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s still not ready to comply with a court order to release his email exchanges with a political consulting firm, insisting he has the right to keep those conversations private.

“Those folks understood because of legal judgments within the administration that they could communicate in a blunt, straight forward manner and that it was not going to be something that was out in the public,” said de Blasio. “I think that deserves respect and I think that that legal opinion meant something.”

On Monday, an appeals court has ruled he will have to make public the secret emails he and his staff exchanged with a top political consultant.

The mayor said he was still considering the possibility of appealing to the state court of appeals. Since the appellate division ruling was unanimous, he would have to get special permission to go to the state court of appeals to get it overturned.