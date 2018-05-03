CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Gabriella Maria Boyd, Local TV, Mamaroneck, Tony Aiello

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A crime scene cleaning company is still working at the Westchester County home where where 2-year-old Gabriella Maria Boyd died.

Cynthia Arce, the mother of Gabriella, was too injured to appear in court Thursday morning where she was to face two counts of aggravated attempted murder of police officers, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Police say Arce attacked police with knives, leading them to shoot her. She is still hospitalized.

The felony complaint released Thursday contains dramatic new detail of the dangers they faced.

Officer Osvaldo Ramos had a large cut to his hand “which he had raised to protect his neck from her attack,” while officer Joseph Gaglione had “a large cut to his right foot which he had used to block her attack.”

Arce is not yet charged in the death of her daughter. The medical examiner is waiting for test results, which could take weeks, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino.

“Those results could have a major impact on the direction of the criminal prosecution,” he said.

Evidence in the investigation includes surveillance video taken from the home.

There’s also a review of how police handled the case.

Boyd’s father, Stephen Boyd, had a court order to take custody, citing the mother’s erratic behavior. But when police visited last Friday, they left without the girl.

Gabriella Maria Boyd (credit: Boyd Family)

On Saturday, police returned to the home after a 911 call about an injured child. Police said their efforts to disarm and stop Arce with tasers were not effective, so she was shot by one of the officers.

Both mother and toddler were taken to the hospital, where Gabriella later died.

Westchester County Child Protective Services also visited the home the night before the girl died. County Executive George Latimer has asked for a review of whether appropriate steps were taken to try to protect Gabriella.

Attorney Richard Portale represents the girl’s mother.

“In tragedies like this, in situations like this it’s so critical to reserve judgment and not try to guess, speculate, point fingers,” he said.

