NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — That collective sigh of relief you just heard came from everyone involved with the Mets.

The team announced on Thursday that Jacob deGrom, their ace right-hander, did not suffer a significant injury to his pitching elbow during Wednesday’s start against Atlanta. An MRI taken following the game revealed no ligament damage. It’s very possible deGrom will make his next start, Monday at Cincinnati.

DeGrom, who allowed two hits over four scoreless innings before leaving New York’s 7-0 loss on Wednesday, is off to a fantastic start to the season. The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA in seven games and starts. He is 48-32 with a 2.91 ERA in 114 career starts.

The Mets (17-11) have lost nine of 14 and now find themselves a half-game behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.