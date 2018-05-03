CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

HOLMDEL, NJ (CBS Local) – Police think they’ve caught a super pooper.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini is accused of defecating on the Holmdel High School track and football field “on a daily basis.”

Coaches and staff had been finding human feces there for days. The school resource officer and staff were able to monitor the area and finally caught the mystery pooper in the act on April 30, according to police.

The superintendent of the nearby Brearley District faces lewdness, littering, and defecating in public charges.

The 42-year-old was immediately put on a paid leave of absence. The school superintendent reportedly makes nearly $150,000 annually. According to the Kenilworth Public Schools, an employee can only lose their pay if they are indicted or face tenure charges under New Jersey state law.

At this point, the motive for Tramaglini’s outdoor dumps is still unclear. Was it a personal grudge? Was it a professional conflict? Is he upset Brearley lost to Holmdel in last year’s football meeting? Tramaglini has not responded to reporter’s requests for comment.

[H/T CBS New York]

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch