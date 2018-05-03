CBS 2 NYPope Francis greets guests following a ceremony inside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table […]
WCBS 880Pope Francis greets guests following a ceremony inside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each […]
1010 WINSPope Francis greets guests following a ceremony inside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for […]
WFANPope Francis greets guests following a ceremony inside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations […]
WLNYPope Francis greets guests following a ceremony inside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Local TV, North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A fiery explosion rocked a Connecticut town while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast at a barn behind the couple’s North Haven home Wednesday night.

According to officials, it all began when a woman showed up at the police station reporting her husband was holding her hostage for three days, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

SWAT teams responded to the property, where the husband was barricaded inside. Officials say they started to clear the property when the explosion happened.

“They had reason to believe that a tactical intervention or a SWAT team was needed to take the subject into custody. The subject was barricaded within the residence on the property,” said Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern. “During the course of normal containment, a loud explosion occurred. We have upwards of eight tactical officers that have been injured.”

Mulhern would not comment when asked early Thursday if the suspect was in custody.

“This is still an active, ongoing scene,” he said. “This is not a stable scene at this point.”

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene. It was the explosion.

“Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable,” she said. “It’s a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven.”

The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a “refuge” for affected residents.

Nearby residents were also told to shelter in place.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch