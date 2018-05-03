NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A fiery explosion rocked a Connecticut town while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast at a barn behind the couple’s North Haven home Wednesday night.

According to officials, it all began when a woman showed up at the police station reporting her husband was holding her hostage for three days, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

SWAT teams responded to the property, where the husband was barricaded inside. Officials say they started to clear the property when the explosion happened.

“They had reason to believe that a tactical intervention or a SWAT team was needed to take the subject into custody. The subject was barricaded within the residence on the property,” said Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern. “During the course of normal containment, a loud explosion occurred. We have upwards of eight tactical officers that have been injured.”

Mulhern would not comment when asked early Thursday if the suspect was in custody.

“This is still an active, ongoing scene,” he said. “This is not a stable scene at this point.”

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene. It was the explosion.

“Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable,” she said. “It’s a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven.”

The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a “refuge” for affected residents.

Nearby residents were also told to shelter in place.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)