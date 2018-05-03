CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
That's A Few Hundred More Than Last Year At This Time; Some Say More Bike Traffic Lights Needed
Filed Under:Bicycles, Hazel Sanchez, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bicyclists ignoring traffic laws are becoming more of a problem in New York City.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez has obtained various surveillance videos that show riders running red lights and crashing into pedestrians, as was the case in one clip showing a bicyclist running into a woman pushing a baby stroller and another of one ignoring a “stop” sign on a school bus before crashing into a child trying to cross the street.

Luckily, neither person struck was badly hurt.

nycbike NYPD: Already Around 5,000 Bicyclists Busted For Running Red Lights In 2018

Surveillance video shows a New York City bicyclist running a red light and hitting a woman pushing a baby stroller. (Photo: CBS2)

The NYPD says it has busted nearly 5,000 cyclists in the first four-plus months of 2018 for running red lights, which is a few hundred more violations than at the same time last year.

MOREWilliamsburg Residents Say City Dumped Chained-Up Bicycles In Their Neighborhood

The Department of Transportation has installed nearly 100 traffic lights specifically aimed at bicyclists. Almost all of them are in Manhattan. Only five are in Brooklyn. Many residents believe the city needs more of them, but at a cost of nearly $1,000 per installation change could take a while.

Please tune in to the CBS2 News at 5 p.m. for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch