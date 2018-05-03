NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bicyclists ignoring traffic laws are becoming more of a problem in New York City.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez has obtained various surveillance videos that show riders running red lights and crashing into pedestrians, as was the case in one clip showing a bicyclist running into a woman pushing a baby stroller and another of one ignoring a “stop” sign on a school bus before crashing into a child trying to cross the street.

Luckily, neither person struck was badly hurt.

The NYPD says it has busted nearly 5,000 cyclists in the first four-plus months of 2018 for running red lights, which is a few hundred more violations than at the same time last year.

The Department of Transportation has installed nearly 100 traffic lights specifically aimed at bicyclists. Almost all of them are in Manhattan. Only five are in Brooklyn. Many residents believe the city needs more of them, but at a cost of nearly $1,000 per installation change could take a while.

