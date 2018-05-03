HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police think they’ve caught a super pooper.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini is accused of defecating on Holmdel High School track and football field on a daily basis.

Coaches and staff had been finding human feces there for days.

The school resource officer and staff were able to monitor the area and caught him in the act early Monday morning, according to police.

Tramaglini, 42, of Matawan, faces lewdness, littering and defecating in public charges.

Tramaglini was immediately put on a paid leave of absence. Per state law, leave can only be unpaid if a person is indicted or faces tenure charges, the Kenilworth Public Schools said.