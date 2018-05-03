CBS 2 NY(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us […]
WCBS 880(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? […]
1010 WINS(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” […]
WFAN(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship […]
WLNY(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., […]
Filed Under:diabetes, Dick Brennan, Health, John Dias, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From social media to the streets, there seems to be a huge demand for diabetic testing strips, which test glucose levels in the blood.

For people living with diabetes, like Anna DeFeo, a supply of the strips is essential.

“I’m always testing during the course of the day,” she said.

“If the blood sugar was high, they would know to take extra insulin. If the blood sugar was too low, they would know that they need to take in some sugar,” explained Dr. Robert Gabbay, with the Joslin Diabetes Center.

Because the little strips are so smart, they’re expensive.

“That’s a real challenge,” Dr. Gabbay said.

A box of 50, for example, costs about $80. If you’re under-insured or have no coverage at all, the strips can become a financial burden.

As a result, second-hand strip dealers have set up shop online, placing ads looking to buy unused and unwanted strips.

CBS2’s John Dias met up with one such dealer in south Jersey.

“He took three boxes, gave me $15 for each box for a total of $45,” Dias reported.

While the dealer claimed to donate the strips with the help of a local church group to people in Africa, experts say they’re more likely to end up online in the new underground economy for diabetic supplies, like cheap test strips.

“Those strips may not be as accurate, and therefore people are making decisions about taking insulin based on bad information,” said Dr. Gabbay.

Why take the chance, he said, on a strip that could  be expired or tampered with?

“You don’t really know what you’re getting… that could potentially affect your health,” he said.

While buying and selling diabetic test strips is not illegal, it is against the law to deal strips paid for by Medicare or Medicaid. Still, experts say diabetics receiving free or low-cost strips are the primary supplier to second-hand dealers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch