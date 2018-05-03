CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Marc Liverman, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continued to search Thursday for the suspects who threw a 17-year-old onto the ground and stole his sneakers in Queens.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Quince Avenue between Bowne Street and Parson Boulevard in Flushing.

Surveillance video shows three suspects pull up in a white, four-door sedan while the victim stands on the street using his cellphone. They snatched the sneakers off his feet and stole his wallet, containing $10 and a debit card.

The victim was treated for cuts to his knees and arms.

sneakerthieves2 Thieves Try To Sell Stolen Sneakers, Turns Out They’re Knock Offs

(credit: NYPD)

But as CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, the story doesn’t end there.

The suspects were caught on camera again – this time, trying to sell the shoes at Image Sneakers on Northern Boulevard.

“They weren’t nervous, they weren’t stuttering or anything like that,” said a store employee named David, who was behind the register. “I just thought they belonged to one of the kids. I didn’t know they were stolen at the time.”

David said this pair of shoes typically costs between $1,500 and $2,000, but he didn’t buy them because they were knock-offs.

“If the kids feel like that’s their way of getting a quick buck, then it obviously happens,” he said.

He said it’s something that happens way too often, but not at his store – not in the four years he’s worked there.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

