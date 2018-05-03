NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It will feel more like summer again Thursday as temperatures could tie or even break spring warm weather records.

Highs are expected to reach near 90 degrees, more than 20 degrees above normal.

The steamy temperatures Wednesday reached 90 in Central Park, tying a record from 2001.

“It’s the perfect day, the sunshine, it’s not too hot,” said Ardsley Alessandra Bastion. “The breeze is beautiful.”

So beautiful that some people decided to ditch work to enjoy the weather.

“Taking some time out for R&R is important,” said resident Ron Cardillo.

Almost the entire senior class from a Greenwich school took part in a senior skip day Wednesday.

“We had the idea for a while,” said senior Kate Chmiel said. “Go to the beach.”

In New Jersey, racing on the water is back as people were preparing for the Point Pleasant Grand Prix, a 40-mile race held in front of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

“We are ready to dominate and beat up on everybody,” said competitor Glenn Hellwig. “We are the 2017 national and world champions and looking to repeat.”

So whether it’s boating, beaching or soaking up some sun in the park, a lot of people say the weather is just right for doing anything outdoors.