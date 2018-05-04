CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be another warm and humid afternoon, but officially we’re not forecasting a heatwave — for Central Park, at least. Expect a high of about 88° with perhaps some 90+° readings inland. Also, we could see a late day storm, but mainly north and west of the city.

Some showers and storms will swing through this evening; some of the storms may be severe, especially north and west. After that, we should see some clearing with cooler overnight lows closer to 60°.

nu tu futurecast hrrr 5/4 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Forecast

Tomorrow looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and perhaps a stray shower to the south. Temps will be running a little cooler and it will feel a little less humid out there, too.

jl severe weather 2 5/4 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Forecast

Sunday’s the next day to watch as low pressure and some rain approach from the south. For now, plan to have the umbrella up at times during the day.

