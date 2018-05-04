NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It doesn’t matter where you travel this weekend, if you’re in any of the five boroughs or on Long Island, traffic will be a mess.

Both the Long Island Marathon and the TD Five Boro Bike Tour are taking place.

Long Island Marathon festivities go on all weekend, but Sunday is the bigger of the two traffic days because of the 10k race.

Most of the Wantagh Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exits off the Meadowbrook & Northern State Parkways will be blocked, as well as portions of Jericho Turnpike, Brush Hollow Road and Merrick Avenue.

Police will be out directing traffic, but it’s safe to say drivers should try to avoid the area around Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

All streets are set to reopen around 3 p.m., but that’s subject to change.

Every borough will be affected Sunday by the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and wraps up early in the evening.