SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Secaucus Police say a toddler was found inside a locked car with windows up Friday.

The child’s mother is now facing charges.

Officers were out on another call at the T.J. Maxx in the Harmon Meadows Shopping Center when they saw a child locked inside in a white BMW with the windows up. It was 81 degrees out at the time, police said.

Officers knocked on the window and the child, who is 22 months old, was unresponsive, police said.

As they were about to smash the window, the mother, Mariya Dorosheva of Jersey City, ran out of the store claiming she was in the bathroom.

Dorosheva has been charged with endangering the life of a child. Child welfare is responding.

The child was fine – just asleep in the car.

“We have signs up that says take animals out of the car,” said Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli. “We’re going to put up signs now that say take your children out of the car because this happens all the time. Really happens too, too often.”