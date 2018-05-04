CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Babylon, Local TV

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A battle is brewing over a church yard on Long Island where the grass is gone and vegetables are now sprouting, but neighbors are growing upset over the view and the smell, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Suburbanites love their lawns, but something else is coming up green at one Belmont Avenue home in West Babylon: Lettuce, peppers and herbs.

“I’ve been looking at this sterile monoculture of a lawn and I knew we needed to do something with this,” said Mother Clare Nesmith of the Christ Episcopal Church of Babylon.

The something is this mini-farm surrounding the rectory of church.

Nesmith, the rector who lives here, says it’s needed to stock food pantries for struggling families.

It is a trend taking root – turning useless grass into something more – what non-profit Wild Republic co-founder Adam Mick calls “Paradise.”

“I think what we are providing, its like an back-to-Eden experience,” he said.

But for some, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“The smell is horrible, I can’t open my side windows, and would you want to buy my house next to that?” said one neighbor whose complaints promted a visit from Babylon town officials.

“One guy came on Tuesday and said this has got to get out of here,” Jim Adams, another co-founder of Wild Republic. “They’re coming on Thursday to bulldoze it.”

Town officials say they haven’t threatened to remove the entire project, but the farm violates town code for residentail property.

According to the town leaders, while they “support the admirable intentions of this project,” the excessive conditions have led to “serious public safety and fire concerns.”

Other worries include potential roddent infestation and two-foot-deep wood chips could easily ignite – claims the farms say it untrue, as the wood chips absorb rain water.

The town is offering them other property to farm, but Nesmith insists as church property she has the right to use this land for its ministry, and growing food for the needy is God’s work.

A spokesman for the town of Babylon says it’s feasable the land can continue to be used to grow vegtables, if it is brought into compliance with town codes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch