NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly abandoned a little boy on a Harlem street.

Surveillance video shows the nearly 2-year-old boy holding the hand of the man who investigators are looking for. The images were captured shortly before they say he abandoned the toddler.

Antonio Staton is wanted by police, accused of taking the child, his ex-girlfriend’s son, and leaving him alone outside of a door on West 132nd Street wedged between a table and shopping cart Thursday morning, blocking him in.

“I looked over and it was a baby and he put his hands up for me to pick him up,” said a woman, who found the child outside her brownstone apartment. “He was scared.”

Police said the child was in good health, but is too young to communicate.

“I just picked him up and told him it’s OK,” the woman said. “He called me ‘mommy’ and that upset me.”

Sources say Staton, 22, and the toddler’s mother had been fighting. They say he picked up the little boy from daycare and left him trying to get back at her, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Daycare workers told investigators they let the child go with Staton because they had seen him with the mom in the past and thought it was OK, sources said.

Police say after leaving the child, Staton tossed a hooded jacket he was seen wearing in the video along with a bag of diapers into a garbage can. He was last seen heading north on 8th Avenue.

The mother was questioned by police but is not expected to be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

