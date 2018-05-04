CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
GREENPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A new survey ranks Vancouver, Washington as the “hippest” city in the country, but a village in our own backyard is giving it a run for its money.

On the tip of Long Island’s North Fork, Greenport is fast developing its own identity as the hipster sweet spot.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, the village has attracted a subculture of 20 to 30 somethings who position themselves as non-mainstream pioneers.

“The warm weather really brings interesting crowds of people here, and that’s what we like to see,” resident Adam Brautigam said.

greenport It Has A Nice Vibe: Greenport Is Hipster Haven On Long Island

(Credit: CBS2)

Greenport, with a population of 2,000 — 5,000 in the summer, is primed to be the next undiscovered village in the area that ranks “hippest,” according to Movehub.com. That brings a smile to the mayor’s face.

McLogan asked Mayor George Hubbard Jr. whether he worries that Greenport will become the next Montauk.

“Well I hope not. We have a different characteristic here and all. Everybody kind of knows everybody. We don’t have big, huge waterfront areas like Montauk had with the party houses,” he replied.

It does have one of the country’s oldest restaurants, independent coffee shops, microbreweries and farm-to-table snails that are grown, harvested and transformed into buttery escargot. They also have “quite a few” tattoo parlors.

There are plenty of campgrounds, waterfront parks, skate parks and an antique carousel.

“We are really fostering an atmosphere of young people coming here, young people owning, opening up businesses,” Village Clerk Sylvia Pirillo said.

“Wish there was more housing available,” one man said.

“It has a nice vibe about it,” said one woman.

Word of mouth brought Blair Oddo and Tom Carroll from Battery Park City. Last time, they took the LIRR.

“Today we took the jitney. We are about to take the ferry now,” Carroll added.

“It’s very easy to get to from New York City,” Oddo said.

Some hope the secret’s not out of the bag.

