Filed Under:Matt Harvey, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets are cutting ties with former ace Matt Harvey.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the 29-year-old right-hander refused a minor league assignment and will designated for assignment Saturday.

After Harvey is designated, the Mets have seven days to trade him or release him. Because of Harvey’s $5,625,000 salary, a trade may be difficult to work out unless the Mets agree to send cash as part of a deal.

Harvey is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts and four relief appearances. Since losing his rotation spot, he has a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

He started the All-Star Game at Citi Field in 2013 and was 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA when he tore an elbow ligament, which led to Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2015 and went 13-8 with a 2.27 ERA as the Mets reached the World Series for the first time since 1986. But he slumped the following year and had surgery to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

