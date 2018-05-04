CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
PINE BARRENS, NJ (CBS Local) – A couple in New Jersey have become the latest to say they’ve seen the mythical creature known as Bigfoot. While New Jersey may not sound like a place you’d expect to spot a Sasquatch, the Garden State has reportedly become a hot spot for Bigfoot sightings.

A couple in the Pine Barrens claims to have spotted the tall, ape-like creature while driving past a heavily wooded area. The woman, who said her name was Tricia, claims the massive creature ran onto the road before disappearing into the forest on April 7.

“I am driving and in a split second I saw something brown on 2 legs and about 6 feet tall sprint behind the car in the area we were just in,” Tricia wrote on the Bigfoot sightings website BFRO.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Tricia and her husband are the latest in what have been nearly 70 sightings of Bigfoot across New Jersey since 1966. Ocean County, where Tricia allegedly spotted the creature, has had eight Sasquatch sightings reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Sussex County in the northern most part of the Garden State has had 17 sightings over the years.

Many people are still skeptical that Bigfoot exists in the woods across America. A woman’s lawsuit against the state of California was recently dismissed after the Bigfoot enthusiast demanded that state wildlife officials recognize the Sasquatch as a real species.

