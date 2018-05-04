CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, Tax Reform

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The federal tax changes will affect states, like New Jersey, with some of the highest property tax rates in the country.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that aims to provide some relief.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the middle class may take the hardest hit, with the $10,000 federal cap on state and local tax deductions. Some are calling this a de facto tax hike.

“In Livingston…it’s $15,000. In South Orange, it’s $17,000. This is so hurtful to entire state, and in particular, in some districts up in the northern part of the state, where the property happens to be more valuable,” State Assemblyman John McKeon said.

“Forty-one percent of New Jersey households have benefited from the SALT deduction. And they will now lose an average of $8,000 in federal tax deductions,” said Murphy.

On Friday, the governor signed a possible solution – bipartisan legislation allowing municipalities to establish charitable funds. Instead of writing a check to your municipality for property tax payments, you would “donate” to these funds and receive up to a 90 percent tax credit in receipt – allowing taxpayers, in theory, to file charitable deductions on their federal taxes, as they would with other charities.

“We have to set up infrastructure in a very quick manner to ensure that we educate all of our mayor and councils on how to implement this,” State Sen. Paul Sarlo said.

Thirty-three other states allow their taxpayers to make charitable donations.

Brian Thomas, with Fair Property Taxes for New Jersey, said the bigger problems is affordability within the Garden State. He’s called for property tax relief.

“We’ve had over the last decade, over 100,000 residents between the ages 18-35 leave the state. So that not only impacts current taxpayer base, but futures as well,” he said.

The Internal Revenue Service says in order for a charitable contribution to quality, donations must be made for truly charitable purposes and at no financial benefit to the donor. Murphy says if the IRS contests New Jersey’s plan, 33 other states must be reviewed.

The governor also said property taxes in the state can be lowered by sharing services.

