CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Google, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A third grader from Queens is wowing the area with her big imagination and some colored pencils.

After winning the Doodle 4 Google state contest, she is now in the running to have her artwork featured on Google’s homepage next month.

Chloe Chan, 8, was all smiles Friday, holding up her finalist award for this year’s contest.

“It feels good,” she said. “I did it by myself.”

She designed and drew her winning artwork all alone, but she didn’t celebrate by herself. Her classmates and teachers at the Kingsbury School in Flushing turned their usual Friday into a mini-surprise party for her.

“I really do feel very, very proud,” said Principal Dr. Janet Caraisco.

“Her creativity, her skills – she just amazes me every time,” art teacher Tracy Dykeman said.

Chan is part of the school’s gifted and talented education program and wants to be a doctor when she grows up. So it’s only fitting she submitted a drawing of a doctor with her tools.

“We asked her, ‘What are the things that inspire you?’ So we came up with many ideas, and she narrowed it down to being a doctor,” said her father, Hin Chan.

Her dad is the one who told her about the contest, which was open to students across the country. He knew this year’s theme was “What Inspires Me?” and his daughter is full of inspiration.

“The best thing for her is to explore many different options and to be imaginative,” he said.

Chan’s design will be in a Google gallery with other regional winners, and people will vote for the best one. The ultimate national winner will get a $30,000 scholarship and a trip to the Google headquarters. Their school will also receive some money, but the main prize: their drawing will be featured on Google’s homepage.

“Vote for my drawing,” she said.

Check the page on June 8th to see if her doodle will be on Google. Voting beings Monday and lasts until May 18. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch