NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered as Colorado raced to a big early lead, and the Rockies hung on to beat the New York Mets 8-7 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Hours after the Mets said they are cutting ties with former ace Matt Harvey, another New York starter struggled. Zack Wheeler (2-2) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in six innings, raising his ERA to 5.79.

Antonio Marquez (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks, retiring 15 of 17 batters in on stretch.

Down 8-2, the Mets closed with two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth. With runners on second and third, Wade Davis struck out Michael Conforto for his 12th save in 13 chances.

While the Rockies improved to 13-8 on the road, the Mets lost their fourth in a row and have dropped 12 of 18 after an 11-1 start.

Colorado took a 5-0 lead in the first on Nolan Arenado’s RBI single, Carlos Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly, Trevor Story’s run-scoring double and Daniel Castro’s two-run single.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the bottom half, ending the Mets scoreless streak at 18 innings. Blackman made it 6-2 in the second with a two-run drive. Ten of Blackmon’s 11 homers this year have been hit on the road.

Tony Wolters’ homer in the sixth and Ian Desmond’s RBI single in the seventh extended the lead to 8-2.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Jake McGee in the eighth, and Amed Rosario chased McGee with an RBI single in the ninth. Cabrera hit a run-scoring triple off Davis, who threw a called third strike past Yoenis Cespedes and walked Jay Bruce. Frazier hit an RBI single and stole second before Davis fanned Conforto.

WHO’S ON FIRST

After starting 1,395 games in the outfield, the Mets’ Jay Bruce made his first start of the season at first base. Brandon Nimmo started in right field as the Mets looked for more offense and went 1 for 4. Bruce had 15 previous games at first, including 10 starts with the Mets last season.

MOVES

Rockies: LHP Chris Rusin was activated from the 10-day DL, and RHP Antonio Senzatela was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Bettis (3-1, 2.43), who starts for the Rockies on Saturday, is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in five road starts this season. LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 4.98) will be on the mound for the Mets.

