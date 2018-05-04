NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A big blue security robot is raising eyebrows at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin found the robot roaming around the Terminal B arrivals area Friday.

The Port Authority is renting the robot to boost security. It has four cameras, microphones and sensors.

It has some fans, but some people say it invades their space, Carlin reported.

He spotted some children happy about the robot and others running from it.

“I think it’s stupid. It’s a waste of money. You’re taking away from cops’ jobs they should be doing, not a robot.”

