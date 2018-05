NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Star Wars fans across the galaxy are celebrating May the Fourth: Star Wars Day.

You might spot a few Jedi, Stormtroopers or Princess Leias on the trains Friday heading to May the Fourth pub crawls or Star Wars themed comedy shows.

There’s also plenty of Star Wars trivia showdowns including at the Tribeca Tap House and you can even create your own custom Star Wars sneakers by spray painting troopers or Darth Vader at La Pittura Studio in Midtown.