CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Allergies, Chris Melore, Health, Local TV, Recall, Talkers, tortilla chips, UTZ

HANOVER, PA (CBS Local) – UTZ Quality Foods has issued a voluntary recall of their Golden Flake, Good Health, UTZ, and Weis brand tortilla chips.

The Pennsylvania-based company says 15 different varieties of tortilla chips may have been contaminated with an “undeclared milk allergen,” according to the FDA. The recall affects products that were reportedly distributed to retail stores in over 30 states and Washington, DC.

The FDA warns that people who are allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat the recalled chips, however no illnesses have been reported as of the May 2 announcement.

The following UTZ brand chips have all been recalled:

  • Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 52 oz Tortilla Chip 4-Pack
  • Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips
  • Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips
  • Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips
  • Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips
  • Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips
  • Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips
  • Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips
  • Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips

The recall notes that all of the Utz and Weis brand chips recalled will have the same expiration date of June 16, 2018. The Golden Flake chips expire on June 23 and the Good Health chips expire in December.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch