NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Mother’s Day, not everyone is fortunate enough to have their mom.

Some have passed on, but their legacy still lives on through their loved ones.

11-year-old Ethan Sandlofer started E’s Battle Buddies in honor of his mom, who passed away when he was just two-years-old.

Ethan stopped by with friends Lawson Vogel and Burke Poulin to chat more how he’s keeping his mother’s legacy alive.

E’s Best Buddies is Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Life Time Athletic Bergen County in Montvale, New Jersey.

For more information on how you can donate or partake, visit the event’s WEBSITE.