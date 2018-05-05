NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers arriving at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B no longer need to use a shuttle bus to catch an Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services.

Travelers landing at Terminal B can access the new car service pick-up area directly from the departures level through a temporary, covered walkway connecting to Level 2 of the Terminal B parking garage.

It’s part of an $8 billion construction project at the airport.

“We are pleased that this construction milestone will make it easier for passengers arriving at Terminal B to find their car service driver,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement. “We thank passengers for their patience as they continue to navigate the impact of construction. This construction project ultimately will yield a complete redevelopment and modernization of LaGuardia Airport. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, LaGuardia will be the first entirely new airport built in the U.S. in more than 20 years.”

The pick-up and drop-off areas for Terminals A, C and D will remain the same.

