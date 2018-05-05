NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Saturday identified a man they’re looking for in connection to the brutal sexual assault of a woman earlier this week in Queens.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Ronald Williams, the man captured on surveillance video on a bus sometime before the attack Monday morning.

Williams is known to frequent Queens and the Bronx, according to police.

UPDATE: Ronald Williams a 21 year old male known to frequent #Queens and the #Bronx. If you see him call 911 and if you know where he is please call crime stoppers #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/GncsQ6XBmM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 5, 2018

Police said the 52-year-old victim was found unconscious with trauma to her face and body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens Hills. Authorities said it happened shortly after she dropped off a child at a nearby school.

Investigators believe the assailant had been following the woman before dragging her to a building near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard, where she was sexually assaulted and beaten beyond recognition.

More: $10,000 Reward Offered As Search Continues For Person Of Interest In Queens Attack

Police said the victim has not yet been able to speak with police but has been able to breathe on her own.

Authorities said the woman did not live in the building where she was attacked, but somewhere nearby.

If you see Williams or have information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.