NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The world got its first good look at Prince Louis Arthur Charles on Saturday.
Prince William and his wife, Kate, welcomed the little boy last month, joining 4-year-old big brother Prince George and 3-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.
Kensington Palace shared two new photos of the prince on Twitter.
One was taken on May 2, Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. The other was taken on April 26, three days after his birth.
“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” one tweet read.
Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, bumping his uncle Prince Harry down to sixth.
He is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday.