NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The world got its first good look at Prince Louis Arthur Charles on Saturday.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, welcomed the little boy last month, joining 4-year-old big brother Prince George and 3-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace shared two new photos of the prince on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

One was taken on May 2, Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. The other was taken on April 26, three days after his birth.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” one tweet read.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, bumping his uncle Prince Harry down to sixth.

He is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday.