CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:MLB, New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Bettis pitched seven smooth innings, Nolan Arenado homered early off the big apple at Citi Field, and the Colorado Rockies shut down the slumping New York Mets in a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

Pinch-hitter David Dahl gave the Rockies an insurance run with a two-out RBI single off Robert Gsellman in the ninth, though left fielder Yoenis Cespedes threw out a runner at the plate on the play. Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis finished a six-hitter that took just under 2½ hours, sealing Colorado’s fourth straight win.

gettyimages 955111712 Bettis Pitches Rockies To Victory Over Struggling Mets

Colorado Rockies’ Chad Bettis pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 5, 2018. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Despite a solid start by Steven Matz (1-3), the staggering Mets fell to 0-5 on their six-game homestand. They have dropped eight of 10 overall — and 12 of 17 following a 12-2 start.

Bettis (4-1) allowed six hits in his latest fine performance away from home and was helped in the sixth when Todd Frazier lined into an inning-ending double play with two on. Besides that, New York rarely threatened.

More: Mets Officially Cut Matt Harvey, Recall Hansel Robles

The right-hander, who returned last season after being treated for testicular cancer, entered 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in five road starts this season.

Ottavino overcame a leadoff walk and a stolen base in the eighth when Jay Bruce flied out to the left-field warning track, ending the inning with a runner at second. Davis, who barely held on for a shaky save Friday night, worked a 1-2-3 ninth this time for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Matz permitted three hits over six innings, his longest start of the year. His only blemish came in the first, when Arenado launched a solo shot that banged off the Home Run Apple beyond the 408-foot sign in straightaway center field for his third home run in nine at-bats against the left-hander.

Matz struck out five and walked one in his first start since April 25. His turn in the rotation was skipped Tuesday because of back stiffness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Gold Glove and All-Star 2B DJ LeMahieu (strained right hamstring) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. “Maybe. It’s going to be close,” manager Bud Black said. “If it’s not Tuesday, it shouldn’t be too far after that.” … Colorado catcher Chris Iannetta was shaken up after getting hit by a pitch on the left forearm in the ninth, but stayed in the game.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-0, 1.87 ERA) threw a bullpen and is all set to make his scheduled start Monday night in Cincinnati. “Felt great,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “No issues whatsoever.” The right-hander, who has tossed 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, exited Wednesday’s outing against Atlanta with a hyperextended pitching elbow that flared up when he swung and missed at a pitch. That gave the Mets a major scare, but tests and exams came back clean. Callaway said deGrom can bunt but will be told not to swing Monday. “There’s really no reason to. If it were up to me, the (pitchers) would never take BP. They would never swing in the game. We don’t need their spot in the lineup to score runs. And if we do, we’re not going to win anyway,” Callaway said. “Obviously, he’s very important to us.” … RHP Anthony Swarzak (strained left oblique) played catch without pain for the first time since getting hurt March 31, Callaway said. Swarzak will travel Sunday to the team’s complex in Florida to begin ramping up his rehab program. “Time frame with him, there’s no telling,” Callaway said. “It all depends on how much arm strength he feels he lost.”

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.24 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday afternoon. A native of Denver, he is 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA in four road starts this season and hasn’t won away from Coors Field since July 30, 2017, at Washington.

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 3.10) gave up three first-inning runs Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta. He allowed 10 hits, matching a career high, and struck out a season-low three in six innings. Syndergaard hasn’t faced Colorado since July 31, 2016.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch