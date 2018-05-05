CBS 2 NYFirefighters on the scene of a fire on Coney Island, Sunday, April 6, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
Filed Under:Bedford, Local TV, Westchester County

BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus driver in Westchester County is accused of having sexual contact with a minor and sending her explicit text messages.

Brayan Moscoso Arias, 22, of Brewster, was arrested Friday night and charged with sexual abuse and disseminating indecent material to a minor. He was also ordered not to have contact with the girl.

Brayan Moscoso Arias, 22, of Brewster, was arrested Friday night and charged with sexual abuse and disseminating indecent material to a minor. (Credit: Westchester County Police Department)

Arias is a bus driver for the Bedford Central School District, according to authorities.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We are not able to provide any comment, as the matter is the subject of a law enforcement investigation,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher M. Manno told CBS2 in a statement.

Police said they learned Arias was going to meet the girl Friday night and placed him under surveillance. He was taken into custody as he arrived in the parking lot of the village’s downtown shopping district.

Authorities had notified the victim’s mother, and the girl was not there when Arias was arrested.

