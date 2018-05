NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France during a battle back in 1862.

While it’s not a major holiday in Mexico, in the U.S. it’s evolved into a festive celebration of Mexican culture.

Chef Sammy Muscovic from Selena Rosa Mexicana Restaurant on the Upper East Side stopped by to show us how to make some dishes you’ll be proud to have at your Cinco de Mayo party.